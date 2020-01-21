Water-skiing squirrel spreads safety message

Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel has been entertaining crowds for 40 years — obviously the title has been shared by several gray squirrels over the years. Twiggy’s goal is to raise awareness about safety while on the water.

She wears a squirrel-sized life jacket in all her shows as a reminder how important the safety device can be when it comes to saving lives.

Twiggy the original water-skiing squirrel began performing in 1979. The orphaned squirrel was raised by a Florida couple who discovered the squirrel loved being on the water.