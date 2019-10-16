Water shut off at west Las Vegas psychiatric hospital after Legionella detection

FILE – This undated file image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires’ disease). Legionnaires’ disease has been reported in a handful of states in the summer of 2015, leading to multiple deaths and more than 100 illnesses. The unrelated cases are part of a typical pattern seen with a disease that tends to appear in warm weather and is mostly dangerous for people who are already sick or weakened. (Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water was immediately shut off at Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital in west Las Vegas after a positive culture of Legionella was detected on Oct. 2.

The sample was collected during the hospital’s quarterly water sample collection, and the Southern Nevada Health District was informed. Quarterly samples are taken to detect problems early and protect public health, according to Martha Framsted, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services public information officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said disinfection of the water supply and lines began on Oct. 7. Water is expected to be turned back on later this week, pending test results.

Staff members or patients have not reported any cases of Legionnaires as a result of exposure to Legionella, said Framsted.

Bottled water is being supplied to the facility for drinking, washing, general use and some preparation until the water is turned back on.