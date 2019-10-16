Update: Psychiatric hospital tests negative for Legionnaires’ disease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After completely flushing and testing for chlorine residue, the Rawson- Neal Psychiatric Hospital in west Las Vegas is in the process of turning on their water systems back on.

The hospital was notified Thursday evening that recent test results for legionella pneumophila also known as Legionnaires’ disease came back negative.

On Wednesday the Water was immediately shut off at the Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital after a positive culture of Legionella was detected on Oct. 2.

The sample was collected during the hospital’s quarterly water sample collection, and the Southern Nevada Health District was informed. Q

uarterly samples are taken to detect problems early and protect public health, according to Martha Framsted, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services public information officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said disinfection of the water supply and lines began on Oct. 7. Until test results were made, the water was shut-off in the facility.

“Staff members or patients have not reported any cases of Legionnaires as a result of exposure to Legionella,” said Framsted.

Bottled water is being supplied to the facility for drinking, washing, general use and some preparation until the water is turned back on.