Water shortage impact lower in Nevada than other states, but conservation still a priority

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time ever, a federal water shortage has been declared for Lake Mead.

This means cuts will be happening for states relying on the reservoir.

As the drought continues and water levels drop, federal officials are shedding light on the growing problem.

Despite Nevada’s successes with conservation, authorities now want people to do what they can.

An example: replacing grass with artificial turf.

“In just five years of drought, Lakes Mead and Powell lost 50% of their capacity,” said Camille Calimlim Touton, a Bureau of Reclamation commissioner.

Jacklyn Gould, Regional Director for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Lower Colorado Region, described the stepped-up efforts.

“To help mitigate the effects of this drought, in the meanwhile, we are working hard to implement every action possible to protect Lake Mead for reaching critical elevations,” she said.

Lake Mead is at record low levels, dropping below 1,075 feet above sea level.

The federal shortage means cuts for states relying on the Colorado River water supply.

“Arizona will see a delivery reduction of about 18%. Nevada’s reduction will be 7%, and Mexico reduction will be about 5%,” according to Gould.

With that 18% cust, Arizona will feel it the worst — specifically, farmers in the state.

In Nevada, it’s a different story.

A lot of landscapers are booked out for three to five months.

Richard Torres of NV Landscapes said calls these days are constant, and residents want to go to the artificial grass.

“I would say about five to eight calls a day,” Torres said. “People were interested in it solely. Just fake grass.”

Nearly half of the water used in Southern Nevada is residential use. Actions like changing landscaping have led to much of the conservation success.

For that reason, the federal water cuts to Nevada will not impact delivery because we already use less than the amount allocated to Southern Nevada.

Torres said people are eager to do their part.

“More people are more interested in fake turf, especially since the water authority bumped up their rebate to $3.00,” he said.

The Bureau of Reclamation warns of more cuts if drought conditions get worse.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is pushing for as much conservation as possible.