MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Over the Father’s Day weekend high winds proved to be troublesome for boaters on local lakes. Luckily, no deaths were reported on Lake Mohave. One person did drown at Lake Mead.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls of boaters in trouble on Saturday. This included a boat with 14 people on board that sunk.

Also on Saturday deputies responded to two lost and distressed kayakers on the Colorado River, a boat crash where no one was injured that happened while someone was trying to trailer their boat and hit several other boats, several swamped boats including one that had anchored only to have the water level rise and submerge the bow, several boats caught in swim area buoy lines, and some personal watercraft riders who were unable to get back to their watercraft after falling off.

Over Father’s Day Weekend, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to several water related calls for service on Lake Havasu and The Colorado River. (Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Over Father’s Day Weekend, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to several water related calls for service on Lake Havasu and The Colorado River. (Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Over Father’s Day Weekend, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to several water related calls for service on Lake Havasu and The Colorado River. (Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Over Father’s Day Weekend, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to several water related calls for service on Lake Havasu and The Colorado River. (Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday deputies were called to assist seven people who were on a boat that sunk on the Colorado River and a boat fire at the Lake Havasu State Park launch ramp.

Deputies say each of the incidents on Saturday and Sunday was caused in part by the high winds.