BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Massive amounts of water were released earlier this week from the Davis Dam in Bullhead City, Ariz. just across the Colorado River from Laughlin. But this was no accident, the Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency that operates the dam, was conducting a test to ensure the water release gates are functional.

Len Schilling, the Area Manager of the Lower Colorado Dams Office, told 8 News Now this would be considered a safety test and is performed every couple of months. At the end of the short test conducted on Tuesday, April 12, Schilling said there were no problems.

Workers at the Davis Dam in Bullhead City, Ariz. test the release gates on Tue., April 12, 2022. (Photo: Oscar Tamayo)

Oscar Tamayo happened to be down-river of the dam that morning and recorded the event wrote on Facebook he was surprised to see this in the “parched west.”

While Lake Mead and other reservoirs up-river are struggling to keep water, these tests are normal and ensure the dam works as planned.