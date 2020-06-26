Water parks reopen Monday at Desert Breeze, Hollywood rec centers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water parks at the Desert Breeze and Hollywood recreation centers will open Monday with capacity limited to 50 people at each pool. Reservations are required, and face masks are required.

The conditions for opening are stricter than previous openings around the valley, reflecting the governor’s order this week to require face masks in public.

The county also said social distancing will be required.

Pool hours starting Monday, June 29:

Desert Breeze Water Park at 8275 Spring Mountain Road: noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Hollywood Water Park at 1550 S. Hollywood Boulevard: noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Additional pools will open in the coming weeks.

A county news release said reservations for swim sessions can be made online through the Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov or in person at the facilities. Walk-ins may be available as capacity allows.

The facilities will be closed for an hour each day between sessions for cleaning.

“As we welcome our residents back to our pools and aquatic facilities on a limited basis, we ask for the public’s cooperation in adhering to the guidelines all of us are being asked to follow to help limit the spread of the virus,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Our goal is to be safe so we can open up as much as possible. We encourage everyone to work together for the safety of our community.”

Patrons will be asked to follow these rules: