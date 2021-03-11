Water parks prepare to open for pool season, Cowabunga Bay hiring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water parks around the Las Vegas valley are preparing to reopen as the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is getting the park ready to welcome back guests when it opens March 27 for spring break.

The park is hiring its seasonal staff and needs to fill around 200 positions. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old and will be trained and certified on-site at Cowabunga Bay. There are also lots of other entry level positions.

Applications must be submitted online. You can find more information at this link.