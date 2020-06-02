WATER NEEDED: Salvation Army of Southern Nevada accepting donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As temperatures across the Las Vegas valley increase, the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is asking for and needs your help to keep the homeless community hydrated.

According to the Salvation Army, the additional services provided during the past two-and-one-half months have stretched resources beyond their limits, and further services will undoubtedly be required as eviction stays are lifted. So the agency will be collecting water for the homeless from anyone who wants to donate.

The Salvation Army is collecting cases, and pallets of water at its campus, which is located at 35 W. Owens Avenue, any time between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. every day.

Should a donor have larger quantities of water to donate, they can call to arrange delivery.

Services provided by The Salvation Army include three daily meals to residential clients, free Community Meal daily to homeless and other guests, overnight shelter for up to 250 and, beginning Monday, June 8, 2020, Day Shelter for 200 – 300 guests daily.