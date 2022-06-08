LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley gets 90% of its water from the Colorado River, which is experiencing its worst drought in recorded history.

Southern Nevada has done more to cut down on its water use, but Lake Mead is losing water faster than ever as we head into the hottest months of the year.

We already have watering restrictions in place, but for many, the fear is what will happen as our water levels continue to drop.

Spring Valley resident Ronald Longley told 8 News Now he’s worried about our water future but is doing what he can to conserve.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do if this drought continues,” Longley said. “It’s very concerning. We’re following the guidelines, you don’t water on Sundays, only certain times during the week and you try to be responsible about it.”

Bronson Mack with the Las Vegas Valley Water District said the likelihood of the water levels declining more next year is real.

“We do expect that water levels in Lake Mead are going to continue to decline. There is a high probability that we could move to the next level of shortage next year,” Mack said.

Nevada is currently at the first tier of the three tier level system, and the Bureau of Reclamation projects that we will be at tier 2A by next January.

This means that valley residents can expect smaller pools and tighter water budgets for golf courses in the future.

Mack said he recommends sticking to our watering schedule and never watering on Sundays.

“The future is in our hands, all about saving water, especially outdoors,” he said.

The projection of when we might phase into the next tier level will officially be made August.