LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have a water leak, this is the week to fix it. There’s a statewide campaign encouraging homeowners to fix those leaky pipes and faucets. It’s estimated one in 10 homes have a water leak.

“We are in a drought and every drop of water counts. When water is dripping in a leaky faucet that water is wasted. We are not using it. It’s treated water and it goes straight to waste,” said CSN Professor Shankara Babu.

According to the U.S. EPA, household leaks account for nearly one trillion gallons of wasted water a year. That amount is equal to the annual household water use in nearly 11 million homes. In the average home, a leak can account for the loss of 10,000 gallons every year and that can add up on your monthly bill.

Common types of leaks found in the home can come from worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets or showerheads, and leaking valves. These are all things that can be fixed relatively easily.

You can identify a toilet leak by placing a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank and if the color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes you have a leak.

Your water meter is also a good indicator to know if you have a leak.

“They need to make sure there is no water being used in the house all at. No toilet flushing or anything and go out and check the water meter. If it looks like the water meter is moving at all, they’ve got a water leak. That is the best way to figure out if you have a water leak,” said Mark Larkin, Larkin Plumbing.

It’s also important to replace fixtures, if necessary. If everything is working properly, a homeowner can save around 10% on their water bill.

And don’t forget to check irrigation systems. Watersens labeled water controllers use 20% less water.

Some ways to save water include: