LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We all do our part to conserve water in Las Vegas but residents in one neighborhood are watching their water flow right down the street.

The leak is on Yamhill Street near Paradise and Wigwam and has neighbors concerned since they haven’t seen anyone try to fix it.

The leak has been flowing for over a month now said Robert Carnes who lives on Yamhill Street.

“I’ve been trying to call them for the last week and got no response out of them. They came out sometime in the last two weeks and marked this, but they still haven’t done anything about it,” he added.

Residents just want to see this leak fixed.

“A lot of water flowing for one month already,” Macmla Rodriguez said. “I called the water district, and they never answer. I can’t believe it.”

Several neighbors told 8 News Now they reached out to the Las Vegas Valley Water District but most of their calls went unanswered.

8 News Now then called the same phone number and received no answer.

When 8 News Now reached out to the public relations office, they said they were going to work on the repair on Tuesday night.

They said the delay was due to their crews not realizing the site was cleared for digging.