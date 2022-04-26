LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The top of a water intake pipe at Lake Mead is now sticking up above the water’s surface as the lake level continues to drop.

A photo posted by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) shows the newest evidence of the megadrought gripping the West.

“It’s official – the top of Intake No. 1 is now visible and the low lake level pumping station is now operational,” according to an SNWA tweet. “The new low lake pumping station was completed in 2020 to ensure the delivery of high-quality water in Southern Nevada. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3rQXlfU.”

The top of Intake 1, in the foreground, is now above the surface at Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water Authority)

Lake Mead dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation this afternoon, less than a week after hitting 1,057 feet late last week. Lake levels are expressed in altitude, not depth — the surface of the lake is 1,055.95 feet above sea level as of 5 p.m. today.

In California on Tuesday, a water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials — the first time that has ever happened.

According to KTLA in Los Angeles, the agency that manages water supplies is restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

Those restrictions take effect June 1.

California’s drought is projected to deepen after one of the driest starts to spring in decades.