LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bullhead City officials have set up a water distribution site for those still impacted by the ongoing power and water outage.

Drinking water and potable water will be available at Community Park, located at 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City.



On Wednesday, until 8 p.m., city officials will be on site handing out cases of bottled water to those in need during the emergency. A potable water truck will also be on site for residents wanting to fill up jugs or buckets with water for flushing toilets or washing.

Residents who are without power or water service, who are unable to get to Community Park, can contact a designated line at City Hall: (928) 763-0122 to request water be delivered to their home. Deliveries can be made until 5 p.m. Wednesday.



WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will be providing food distribution to those in need at Community Park starting at noon on Wednesday. Food boxes will be available to residents who have lost food as a result of the power outages on a first come first serve basis.



According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, approximately 174 properties are still without power.



A cooling center will remain open at the Recreation Center, 2285 Trane Road, to provide air conditioning, space, water, snacks and electricity charging for guests seeking to shelter from the heat until power service has been restored.



While most of the city now has working power, the city is still requesting customers to please conserve water out of an abundance of caution.