LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department has taken the lead on the investigation into an explosion at a Boulder City business.

Six employees were injured in a blast at Armorock Polymer Concrete earlier this week.

The county’s hazmat team has been there to assess hazardous material at the scene, and employees said the facility is currently closed.

One of the six injured employees, Eddie DiGangi, spoke with 8 News Now about the destruction he witnessed.

DiGangi was closest to the blast and suffered severe burns. He was rushed to UMC Trauma after the incident.

“I was standing there looking down at my arms watching my skin melt,” he said. “Immediately it was, ‘This is life or death,’ that’s the first thing I thought and I said ‘I am not dying.'”

The 32-year-old father was working on his machine at the concrete facility when things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Just within an instant it was fire, I felt the explosion, I saw it in front of me, it blew me a few feet back,” he said.

(Credit: Lynne DiGangi)

(Credit: Lynne DiGangi)

He took off his burning clothes and tried to find the nearest exit, where his wife, Nikki DiGangi, who works in the same facility, was frantically looking for him.

“I heard the explosion and it shook everything,” she said. “I heard screaming and I just told myself ‘I hope that’s not Eddie, I hope it’s not him,’ and as I listened I said ‘Oh my God, I think it is.”

DiGangi still has a long road to recovery and doctors believe he will need to be in the hospital for about a month. You can visit the GoFundMe set up by the family through this link.