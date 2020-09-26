WATCH: Virtual celebration held for 4th annual Nevada Public Lands Day

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s environmental leaders, activists and organizations will gather virtually on Saturday to celebrate their 4th annual Nevada Public Lands Day.

You can watch the program in the live-player above. It will start at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Nevada elected officials, including Governor Steve Sisolak and Nevada’s Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, will speak during the event. Organizers say they will stress the importance of safely exploring Nevada’s outdoor spaces while social distancing.

Saturday’s program is hosted by the nonprofit, Institute for a Progressive Nevada.

Below is a list of activities that will take place during the 5-hour virtual celebration:

Hiking special from Nevada Conservation League with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro

A Spanish outdoor segment from Chispa Nevada,

An educational segment on the Desert National Wildlife Refuge from Friends of Nevada Wilderness,

Presentations from Northern Nevada

It will also include remarks from local, state, and federal officials, a day-long virtual scavenger hunt with prizes, as well as special appearances from the Nevada Public Lands Day icon, Silver the Bighorn Sheep.

Sponsoring Organizations:

Chispa Nevada

Friends of Nevada Wilderness

Get Outdoors Nevada

Institute for a Progressive Nevada

Nevada Conservation League

Speakers:

Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak

Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Senator Jacky Rosen

Congresswoman Dina Titus

Congresswoman Susie Lee

Congressman Steven Horsford

Speaker Jason Frierson

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro

Commissioner Justin Jones

Commissioner Michael Naft

Mayor Daniel Corona of West Wendover

Taylor Patterson, Executive Director of the Native Voters Alliance Nevada