WATCH: Vigil held in remembrance of children killed in house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friends and family are gathering Wednesday night to remember the two children killed in a fire Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

A two-month-old girl and a two-year-old boy were killed in the fire. A neighbor across the street said he saw a man break a window and climb out of the home, then attempted to pull the children out of the home but was not able to.

Investigators have not said if they have determined a cause of the fire.

Family and friends are gathering at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. We will have a livestream here and on our 8 News Now Facebook page.