WATCH: United Airlines pilot thanks volunteer healthcare workers on his flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A moving expression of gratitude for healthcare workers at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. United Airlines pilot Jim Crail fought back his emotions, after learning some volunteers in the battle against COVID-19 were on his flight.

“I really really appreciate and thank you for what you are willing to volunteer to do,” said United Airlines Captain Jim Crail.

“We have quite a few folks who are going to get on this airplane to travel down to the tristate area to volunteer to help as medical professionals. Will you all stand up?” added Captain Jim Crail.

His voice cracked as his mind was on his wife Debbie who is also a nurse. Captain Crail wanted to say thank you.

A cell phone recorded as he thanked some of the 15 who had volunteered to go to New York to help treat coronavirus patients.

“Here are these people that are willing to risk everything, to go to New York, to be able to help sick people in a time of dire need,” added Captain Crail.

United, and other carriers, are giving free flights to medical personnel. Including this group of 20 volunteers from UC-San Francisco Medical Center who went to New York Saturday.

“Thank you to these heroes doing this in New York City,” added Captail Crail.

People worthy of all the thanks you can fit into biggest airliner you can find.