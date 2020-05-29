DETR: 84% of eligible unemployment claims are being paid, 117,719 claims are not eligible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday it’s successfully paid out 84% of the eligible weekly unemployment claims it has received. However, there are 117,719 that are not eligible for unemployment benefits and 40,657 claims that are in a pending status, needing further information. That number decreased by around 6,000 in the past week.

According to DETR Director Heather Korbulic, the state has paid out $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits this year. The total paid out from the DETR trust fund in its entire history prior to the pandemic was $6.75 billion.

Korbulic also gave an update in her weekly news conference on the the PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) which was set up to pay people who are not eligible under the standard unemployment system. EmployNV.gov began accepting claims from gig and contract workers as well as the self-employed a week ago.

Korbulic said 79,589 initial PUA claims were filed in the past week and payments began going out Wednesday. So far, $36 million has been paid out to PUA claimants. Delays for some PUA claimants may have to do with people who previously filed for the standard unemployment benefits which they are not eligible for.

On Monday, the PUA Adjudication Claims Center will open and be responsible for resolving pending eligibility issues on PUA claims.

“PUA program participants must meet all the eligibility requirements established through the CARES Act and the U.S. Department guidelines in order to receive assistance,” Korbulic said. “Individuals awaiting adjudication of their claims will receive notices and updates through their EmployNV employee client portal mailboxes.”

Korbulic said there is a lot of important information and resources on the DETR website that will answer questions claimants might have before filing weekly claims. She said they are still receiving an enormous amount of phone calls and hope to get some relief with more phone lines and workers coming on board.

Korbulic said individuals still waiting for benefits should go online and look at the status of their claim and provide any documentation that is needed. She said the best way to do that is through the U.S. mail, not a fax or email.

Korbulic also reported that a positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the Carson City office on May 26.

Last week, the state released its April 2020 economic report which showed that statewide jobs decreased by 18%, or 254,800 jobs, since April 2019 and that Las Vegas had an unemployment rate of 33%, the highest per capita in the nation.