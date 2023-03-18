LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Patrick’s Day festivities are planned across the Las Vegas valley for the weekend, including at one Las Vegas Strip hotel where the fun is in conjunction with an effort to end childhood cancer.

Officials from the New York-New York Hotel & Casino said the all-day event featured a parade through the hotel that included a traditional Irish pipe band, live music, and DJs. Additionally, food from the Irish pub Nine Fine Irishmen was available.

Photos provided by New York-New York Hotel & Casino

“Celtic Feis has been a staple in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Las Vegas valley and we are honored to host the largest celebration in the city,” said Mike Neubecker, President & COO of New York-New York.

The parade culminated in a Guinness toast to begin the event.

The event included a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event where participants could have their heads shaved to raise money for the organization’s efforts to quash childhood cancer. The festivities continue throughout the weekend.