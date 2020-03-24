WATCH: Sierra Vista High School teachers, staff send positive message to seniors amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Courtesy: Sierra Vista Principal John Anzalone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus crisis has caused a lot of fear and anxiety among all Americans, including high school seniors that have their eyes set to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in June.

Sierra Vista’s principal, John Anzalone, came up with an idea to ease the minds of his seniors that are feeling uncertain during this time.

Mr. Anzalone gathered clips of his teachers and staff members singing Bob Marley’s classic “Three Little Bird,” better known to many as “Don’t Worry About a Thing,” and posted it to his Facebook page to share with his students.

At the end of the video, Principal Anzalone reassures his Class of 2020 not to worry about celebrating their milestone accomplishment graduation, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“Seniors, we wanted to put this little video together just to let you know A) we’re thinking about you and B) we are going to find a way, no matter what, to celebrate you and the class of 2020. Hang in there, we’re all in this together guys,” Anzalone said in the video.

CCSD has not yet announced any plans to postpone or cancel high school graduations.

Gov. Sisolak announced last week that school buildings and district office sites will reopen no earlier than April 16; this is in alignment with the directive to close non-essential businesses for 30 days.