WATCH: Sheriff Lombardo says ‘no significant change’ in Officer Shay Mikalonis’ condition; discusses police morale, opinion on reform

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Lombardo told 8 News Now that not much has changed in the condition of Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis who was shot during a protest on June 1.

During Good Day Las Vegas Wednesday morning, the Sheriff said Officer Shay is unfortunately “not well” and “there hasn’t been significant change” since the Mikalonis family shared over a week ago that he is paralyzed from the neck down and is unable to speak.

Lombardo believes he will probably be paralyzed and require a respirator for the rest of his life.

Officer Shay is alert and appears to recognize his family members, which he said “is a bright light in his condition,” Sheriff Lombardo noted.

Currently, Officer Shay’s family is trying to get him to a rehabilitation center in Denver, Colorado. “He is dealing with a current issue, so he is unable to be transported” right now, Lombardo shared.

Other topics discussed with Sheriff Lombardo Wednesday morning included LVMPD morale, Lombardo’s opinion on police reform and defunding police.

“Well I think it’s been a tough year. Nobody is high on 2020 right now… my perception is that they’re doing fairly well under the trying circumstances,” Lombardo said.

When asked about his opinion on police reform, the Sheriff said he believes there are some issues in policing as a whole.

“I actually personally think it’s needed… There has been a need to address them moving forward. We had some issue in previous years and they fell by the waist-side, there wasn’t a lot of momentum in the discussion,” he said.

Last month, LVMPD’s use of force policy was updated, according to Lombardo.

In response to defunding the police, Lombardo said he can support it “in some aspects.” He touched on the lack of training officers have to handle mental health and the homelessness.

“We don’t necessarily have the resources, or the training or the ability to handle a few of those things, in particular to homelessness or mental health,” he said. “We’re not the answer. Usually the answer to us in incarceration, and that’s not the answer to those particular problems.”