WATCH: Retiring K-9 receives heartwarming sendoff

ARIZONA (KLAS) — A beloved top dog at an Arizona Police department is retiring after seven years, and officers couldn’t see him go without a proper sendoff.

Bruno is a Belgian malinois who is certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection. His career with the Oro Valley Police Department spans a total of seven years, which is half a lifetime for his breed.

The police department posted a video of Bruno’s last day on the job.

The K-9’s accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollar’s worth of drugs, and keeping his handler safe.

His reward was an ice cream sandwich and some belly rubs, of course.

Bruno also got a “last call” from the dispatcher who said over the police radio: “Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night. You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys.”

The video of the sweet sendoff has gone viral.