WATCH: Rep. Lee hosts Facebook Live roundtable on minority health during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — US Rep. Susie Lee hosted a Facebook Live roundtable on the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on minority communities.

Representatives from several nursing trade groups and associations, minority health entities, and other related organizations and community stakeholders joined Rep. Lee in the discussion to share their experiences.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on communities of color is a grim reminder that inequality has lethal consequences,” said Rep. Lee.

“When it comes to health care, systemic racism and inequality translate into barriers to access to care. This means less time to access lifesaving detection and treatment of COVID-19, increasing the risk of death. Not only that, our communities of color are disproportionately affected by job loss and loss of health insurance. At today’s roundtable, I had the special opportunity to hear directly from those on the front lines of this issue and learn what I can do in Congress to help. I will continue to do all I can to help break down the systemic inequality that has caused so much suffering among communities of color,” said US Rep. Susie Lee.