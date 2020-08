LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The number of initial claims filed for regular unemployment benefits was up 29.3% from the previous week and -- for the first time -- the number of claims filed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) saw its fewest claims filed in a weekly period.

There were 17,755 initial claims filed for unemployment benefits the week ending Aug. 8, up 4,028 from the previous week. For PUA, there were 12,606 claims filed which was down 5,889 from the previous week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.