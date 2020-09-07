WATCH: President Trump holds Labor Day news conference

LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both deliver Labor Day speeches as their running mates campaign in Wisconsin.

Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he plans to hold a news conference at the White House at 1 p.m. (ET).

“Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT,” Trump wrote.

Biden will speak in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at around 4 p.m. (ET). He’s scheduled to meet with the head of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.