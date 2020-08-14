President Trump delivers remarks to largest New York police union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union representing police officers of the New York City Police Department.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYC PBA) is the largest municipal police union in the world, representing the approximately 24,000 sworn NYPD members who hold the rank of Police Officer.

In addition, the NYC PBA is a vocal advocate for New York City police officers and the important public safety role they play, as well as for the nationwide community of law enforcement professionals.