WATCH: Pence stops at diner ahead of rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vice President fired up a raucous crowd before the President took the stage Thursday night, but it was much more subdued earlier in the day when he made a surprise stop at a diner.

2 NEWS Adam Rife joined the Vice President’s motorcade and traveled with Pence on the way to the rally. He made an unscheduled stop at a local restaurant and spent some time talking with diners, sitting at several tables with families and shaking a lot of hands.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted met Pence as he got off the plane. He told Adam Rife the governor was unable to attend.

While Trump’s rally was an official campaign event, the president historically has used them to comment on U.S. policy.

Both the President and Vice President addressed tensions with Iran during the rally.

“America will always seek peace through strength,” said Pence.