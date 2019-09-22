Watch party planned for Raiders game against Vikings

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Raiders are hosting an official watch party at the Henderson Pavilion as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. This comes after they successfully held a watch party for the season opener two weeks ago.

Admission is free and gates open at 9 am, with kickoff at 10 am. Raiders t-shirts will be given to the first 1,500 fans to enter. you can also sign up to win a football autographed by head coach Jon Gruden. Raiders Alumni will also be on hand for autographs through halftime.

There will be a large variety of food choices on hand, including food trucks.

Henderson Pavilion is located at 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson.