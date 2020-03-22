WATCH: NYC couple’s marriage officiated from friend’s window on a Manhattan street

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS/STRINGER) — A New York couple had plans to get married in October, but decided to hold the wedding earlier and went to a marriage bureau in New York City. However, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the bureau was closed.

Lucky for them, a friend offered to officiate their wedding outside his fourth-floor apartment.

As shown in the video above, Wheeler and Jennings were on a Manhattan street on Friday for their impromptu wedding ceremony, while their friend performed his officiating duties outside his apartment’s window.