President Trump to deploy US Military to halt violent protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump spoke to the nation from the Rose Garden and as police fired tear gas and deployed flash bangs to disperse crowds protesting near the White House.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets. If governors fail to take action, Pres. Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

President Trump says he's taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence, stop the rioting and looting, by mobilizing all available federal resources civilian and military. #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 1, 2020

Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. He also enacted a nationwide 7 p.m. curfew.

Trump says the following measures will go into effect immediately:



-Every governor implored to deploy the national guard. If governors and cities don't do it, he says he will deploy the U.S. military for them.



-7pm curfew strictly enforced for everyone.#8NN pic.twitter.com/W5qB9dWGue — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 1, 2020

Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.