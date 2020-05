WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced $2,463,966 in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board to provide food and housing assistance to Nevadans who need it.

“We know that across Nevada, some in our communities are facing hunger and homelessness because of the economic fallout of the pandemic,” said the Senators.