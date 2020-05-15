President Trump announces ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to speed up creating COVID-19 vaccine

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– President Donald Trump announced a program called “Operation Warp Speed” to get a vaccine developed as soon as possible for Americans.

“We’re doing something we’ve never done,” Trump said. “No one has even seen anything like this since the second world war.”

Trump laid out the plan Friday in a White House Rose Garden news conference saying he wants a vaccine developed before the end of the year. The goal is to bring together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to try to cut the time it takes to develop a vaccine by as much as eight months.

Moncep Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Trump has tapped to serve as the administration’s virus czar, said that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020.

Trump said the U.S. is working together with many different countries, “we’re working them and we have no egos, if they get it we’ll work with them to get it, if we get it we will give it to them.”

Trump said even one death is too many and once again blamed China.

“This came from China. It should have been stopped before it got out of China,” he said.