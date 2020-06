LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Clark County is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report. No deaths were reported the previous day.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 7,186 confirmed cases and 357 deaths, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county's total number of cases increased by 130 in the last day.