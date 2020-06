(LAS VEGAS) - Vegas Golden Knights Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez with his dog, Hank, and A’ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces along with other celebrities and community leaders will share personal messages of encouragement and strength to kick off the 26th Annual and first-ever virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. Parade enthusiasts throughout Las Vegas and beyond are encouraged to visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com to watch the premiere at 9 a.m. on July 4.

According to Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of The Summerlin Council, the parade will deliver the same small-town spirit and big-city pageantry, hallmarks of the annual event, in a virtual format. In addition to celebrity messages, the online parade includes: musical performances from local groups and individuals; user-generated videos and photos from local families; highlights of the parade’s most popular entries from previous years; and a special “Community Cheers Parade” segment saluting local community heroes including first-responders, healthcare workers, teachers and more. Among the participants of the “Community Cheers Parade” are Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, doctors and nurses from Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, faculty and staff representing several Clark County School District schools located in Summerlin, and more.