President Obama joined virtual town hall hosted by ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’ to discuss police violence

FILE – This Dec. 13, 2019 file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the Class of 2020 during an hour-long event that will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others. ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC will simultaneously air the special May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern, along with more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners, according to the announcement Tuesday from organizers. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

A conversation with President Obama: Re-imagining policing in the wake of continued police violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Barack President Obama joined a virtual town hall hosted by ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’, a program of the Obama Foundation, on “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence.”

Obama joins local and national leaders in the police reform movement, to discuss the tragic events of recent weeks, the history of police violence in America, and specific action steps needed to transform a system that has led to the loss of too many lives.

WATCH FULL TOWN HALL BELOW:

For more information, visit the Obama Foundation website here.