President Obama joined virtual town hall hosted by ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’ to discuss police violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Barack President Obama joined a virtual town hall hosted by ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’, a program of the Obama Foundation, on “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence.”
Obama joins local and national leaders in the police reform movement, to discuss the tragic events of recent weeks, the history of police violence in America, and specific action steps needed to transform a system that has led to the loss of too many lives.
WATCH FULL TOWN HALL BELOW:
For more information, visit the Obama Foundation website here.