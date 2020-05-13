LVMPD discusses details of May 10 officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy met with members of the media to discuss additional details of May 10 officer-involved shooting that occurred on Boulder Highway.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received a call reference an intoxicated male causing a disturbance inside an apartment complex located on Boulder Highway.

The dispatcher was advised by security that the individual had a firearm. The LVMPD Air Unit arrived in the area and located the male on a third-floor balcony and confirmed he was armed.

Arriving patrol officers set up a containment plan in an attempt to deescalate the situation. The patrol officers saw the suspect exit his apartment holding the firearm, which he pointed towards them. The officers fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect, now identified as Jody Daniel Lucas, was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting of 2020. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer-involved will be released after 48 hours.

Captain Nichole Splinter provided a video briefing from the scene regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.