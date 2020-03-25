WATCH NOW: Gov. Sisolak to brief on efforts to fight spread of coronavirus in Nevada

WATCH BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news briefing Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. to update Nevadans on his response to the latest developments in COVID-19 efforts.

Early today Gov. Sisolak posted to social media that he signed an emergency regulation limiting the prescription and issuance of two drugs that have not proven to produce results in treating COVID-19.

The new regulation is to protect Nevadans by keeping these drugs available to Nevadans who take these drugs as part of their necessary medical treatment.