Clark County virtual town hall in response to COVID-19, plans for Phase 1 ‘Road to Recovery’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hosting a Virtual Town Hall meeting Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. about the County’s response to COVID-19 and plans to meet the guidelines provided for in Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Road to Recovery.

Taking part in the town hall meeting in addition to Gibson will be Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), Nevada Restaurant Association President & CEO Katherine Jacobi and Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine and SNHD Environmental Health Director Chris Saxton.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally affected the way we live our lives,” said Commissioner Gibson, “but the actions of this community have flattened the curve and allowed us to move into Phase 1 of the recovery.

This Virtual Town Hall is an opportunity for residents to find out where we stand and what’s next. Anyone with questions is encouraged to send an email in advance to ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov.