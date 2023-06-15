LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – F1 Las Vegas has released more grandstand tickets for the Nov. Grand Prix. The new tickets are located mainly on the south and east sides of the MSG Sphere in the area being called the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere.

A new video animation released by F1 Las Vegas shows cars racing around the Sphere and through a chicane. Chicanes are usually built into a circuit to slow the cars down, often just before a high-speed corner.

Tickets for the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere are being sold on Ticketmaster’s website. The tickets are 3-day passes and, according to F1 include “complimentary food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, water and soft drinks, the second largest F1® Fan Zone on the circuit and an incredible star-studded entertainment lineup featuring J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mark Ronson. “

As of midday Thursday, there are dozens of tickets still available. The 3-day passes are each listed at $2,000.