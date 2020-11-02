Nevada Health Link hosts virtual news conference, kicks off open enrollment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Health Link (NHL), the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange is hosting a virtual news conference to kick off open enrollment for qualified 2021 health plans.

The discussion will cover the current state of health insurance, the growing importance of having coverage, especially during the global pandemic, and provide consumer information on how to navigate the Nevada Health Link website.

The event is not open to the public and is intended for media only. 8 News Now will stream here on the website and on our Facebook page.

Joining Nevada Health Link leadership are:

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, Nevada

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford

They will encourage Nevadans to explore their health insurance options and to educate them on the benefits of having a Nevada Health Link plan.

This year, Nevada Health Link is working with five carriers, two of which are new to the Exchange, and offering a combined 50 plans, nearly doubling the number from last year. Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter) and Anthem HMO Co are returning carriers, while Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth are new carriers.

Nevada Health Link is also connecting consumers with dental and vision plans.

This year’s open enrollment starts Nov. 1 and runs through January 15, 2021, giving consumers 30 additional days to enroll in health insurance.

For more information, please see the Nevada Health Link website here.