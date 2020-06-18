WATCH: Nevada dreamers news conference after Supreme Court ruling to keep the DACA program alive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, June 18 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 5-4 in favor of more than 14,000 DREAMers in Nevada, by protecting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. This decision ensures that over 700,000 people and their families don’t have to worry about deportation during this pandemic.

The decision announced this morning allows for applicants who didn’t get the opportunity to apply before to do it now. This is a huge step forward for part of the undocumented community to receive a net of safety while also acknowledging there is a bigger fight for change and liberation.

Although SCOTUS has preserved DACA, the program has never been enough as it created no pathway to citizenship and covered only a small portion of the immigrant population.

DREAMers in Nevada want congress to create lasting protections for all immigrants, local and state officials to halt cooperation between jails and ICE, including informal communication about cases, not only 287g and detainers.

This decision comes at a time when not only are families and communities of color struggling through this pandemic but also while the Black Lives Matter movement is fighting against systemic racism and the right to live and thrive.

DREAMers in Nevada are in solidarity with Black communities and allies who are calling for justice and the recognition of the humanity of Black people. Non-Black immigrants recognize that until Black people in our country are truly free to live and thrive that none of us are free, said in a statement from Nevada Immigrant Coalition.

Local DACA activists released the following statements:

“This is a crucial victory for communities across the nation and advocates who have been living in fear under Trump’s administration. Immigrant youth, our families, and allies have been fighting to protect DACA. We took to the streets when Trump rescinded DACA in September of 2017 and we made the case to the American people and to Congress that we were here to stay. This win is a testament to our power.” Rico Ocampo

“While this decision continues to protect me and gives relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants, unfortunately, DACA is only a temporary program. I ask the American people that this November you vote to protect immigrants from deportation. We need a path to citizenship and give people the opportunity to live and thrive.” Maria Nieto