LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.

Brittany Avey was driving past the intersection of Grand Canyon and Grand Teton when she spotted the big cat. At this time it is not known if the mountain lion is still in the area.

Mountain lion spotted Monday night near Grand Teton and Grand Canyon. (Photo: Brittany Avey)

The last mountain lion sighting in the Las Vegas valley that 8 News Now reported was in early May of this year. It was spotted in a Spring Valley neighborhood near Fairbanks Road and Rushford Street which is near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard.