WATCH: Mob Museum’s special on former KLAS-TV owner and billionaire Howard Hughes and his impact on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mob Museum will host a special program Wednesday night focused on billionaire and former KLAS-TV owner Howard Hughes and the impact he had on Las Vegas.

Howard Hughes. (Getty Images)

It’s scheduled to start tonight at 7.p.m., and it’s happening on the same day as Channel 8’s anniversary. Sixty-seven years ago today, Channel 8 first went on air back in 1953. Channel 8 was Nevada’s first television station.

Hughes owned KLAS-TV in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

The Howard Hughes event at The Mob Museum is sold out, but those wanting to attend can watch the live stream on the Mob Museums website.