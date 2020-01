LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police held a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday to release details of an officer-involved shooting where a 93-year-old man was shot.

The shooting happened Jan. 2 near Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Robert Thomas, 93, is facing charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and burglary. According to the arrest report, Thomas was shot by police after he shot a maintenance worker at an apartment complex.