Facebook helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19, new social shopping app

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. In a possible first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that touted unproven viral benefits of a malaria drug, while Twitter nixed an associated video. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark Zuckerberg gave an update on Facebook’s efforts to help with the economic recovery around Covid-19, and in particular, announces a suite of new tools for small businesses across the Facebook family of apps.

Facebook launched ‘Facebook Shops’ to help small businesses increase sales online. ‘Shops’ is available across all Facebook products, like Instagram, and they are currently building solutions for WhatsApp and messenger to ensure a consistent experience for customers.

“Its up to businesses to determine which products works best for them,” said Zuckerberg.

According to the Facebook Business Center, when you visit the new Shop tab on your Page, you’ll be asked to set up Commerce Manager. During setup, select an existing catalog or create a new one to hold your inventory. You can then add and manage your products in Catalog Manager.

If you already have a catalog in Catalog Manager, you can also set up a Page shop directly from your catalog.

Keep in mind that:

You can have as many catalogs as you want, but only one catalog can be connected to your shop at a time. You can change the catalog connected to your Page shop if you want to switch to a different one.

After your shop contains some products, a Manage your catalog button appears in the top right of your Page shop. Select it to quickly access your connected catalog in Catalog Manager.

button appears in the top right of your Page shop. Select it to quickly access your connected catalog in Catalog Manager. It’s important to keep the inventory count for each product up to date in your catalog. If a product’s inventory is zero, it appears as out of stock in your Page shop even if its availability is set to “in stock”.

Business owners can continue to keep learning about selling with Facebook products on their business services page here.