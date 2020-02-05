WATCH: Mariachi band pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ performance outside Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Tributes continue to pour in from around the world to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with 8 other people Sunday.

Among the tributes – a heartwrenching rendition of “Amor Eterno” put on by a mariachi band outside the Staples Center.

Ayer sonó la banda, hoy suena el mariachi… pero las muestras de cariño para Kobe y Gigi no paran en el Staples Center. 💛💜#RIPKobe #RipMamba pic.twitter.com/ltkxbGclmS — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) January 30, 2020

The 1984 farewell ballad by Juan Gabriel is commonly played at funerals, memorials, and vigils.

“How I wish that you lived, that your little eyes never had closed, and to be looking at them… Love eternal and unforgettable, sooner or later I will be with you, to continue loving each other,” the lyrics translate to English.

Fans were so moved by the performance that soon afterward #AmorEterno started trending on Twitter.

Kobe, thank you for embracing the Latino community the way that you did. You spoke directly to us and even in fluent Spanish. And now we sing Amor Eterno back to you and your babygirl. https://t.co/WzF46Bamkv — Daisy Prado (@TheDaisyPrado) January 30, 2020

The song is Amor Eterno and translated says:



How I wish, ay, that u lived

That ur little eyes never had closed

And to be looking at them

Love eternal and unforgettable

Sooner or later I will be with you

To continue loving each other — mixedstardust_II🐍🏁 (@mixedstardustII) January 30, 2020

“Amor Eterno” is the only song that makes me cry every single time I hear it. It was hard to listen to it before, but when you have lost someone you love it’s like a stab in the heart every time. But it’s also just so beautiful you can’t not listen. — xenia (@bigdaddyxen) January 30, 2020

Am I the only person who starts tearing up when hearing “amor eterno” — Lucero Silva🇲🇽 (@luceee1999) January 30, 2020

