WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras 2020 is here.
Join WKRG News 5 as we cover parades all along the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. CST.
For more Mardi Gras related stories, visit this link.
