Court hearing delayed for man charged in bicyclists’ deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jordan Barson, the truck driver charged in the deaths of five bicyclists on Dec. 10, has been quarantined after his arrival at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Barson was scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning, but the hearing has been delayed. A date has not been set.

Barson, 45, was moved to Clark County after he was previously in custody in Mohave County, Arizona, since his arrest on DUI charges following the crash.

It is normal for new inmates to be held out of the general jail population to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Toxicology reports showed methamphetamine in Barson’s system. He faces five counts of DUI resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that Barson fell asleep and had a significant amount of methamphetamine in his system when he veered into the cyclists on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City.