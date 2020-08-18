WATCH: LVMPD holds ‘remembrance rally’ for victim killed in May shooting

Watch LVMPD’s rally:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding another “Justice for Families” rally on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

This rally will remember Herman King Jr, who was shot and killed during a homicide incident on May 20, 2020.

Police do not know who took Herman’s life.

LVMPD is requesting the public’s help in bringing Mr. King’s family closure and justice.

Anyone with any information is asked to please make a call to Detectives at 702-828-3521; send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com, or text “CRIMENV” + tip to: 274637 (CRIMES). Message and data rates may apply.

Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward. When contacting LVMPD, please refer to #LLV200500095884.